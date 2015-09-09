Bringing The World Home To You

Inside The Fight Between The NFL And The Patriots

Published September 9, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reads the Carolina Panthers defense in the 1st quarter during their preseason NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on August 28, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reads the Carolina Panthers defense in the 1st quarter during their preseason NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on August 28, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s four-game suspension over under-inflated footballs in last season’s AFC title game was overturned by a federal judge last week, letting him start the season with his team tomorrow.

A blockbuster report in ESPN The Magazine traces the lines between this controversy, called Deflategate, and an earlier fight the league had with the Patriots known as Spygate, which involved accusations that the Patriots videotaped the signals of opposing coaches.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with one of the authors of the piece, Don Van Natta.

Guest

  • Don Van Natta, senior writer with ESPN The Magazine. He tweets @DVNJr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.