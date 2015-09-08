Bringing The World Home To You

Cold Case: The Search For Mountain Jane Doe

Published September 8, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT

In 1969, a young woman was found stabbed to death in Harlan, Kentucky, and buried without a name. To many locals, she’s known as “Mountain Jane Doe.” To Darla Jackson and Todd Matthews, her case deserved extra digging.

Michael Schiller of the public radio show “Reveal” followed Darla and Todd into the wooded hills of Harlan to exhume the body of Mountain Jane Doe. What they end up finding is unexpected.

Reporter

Darla Jackson, an amateur historian and mortuary owner in Harlan, Kentucky, reviews news clippings of Mountain Jane Doe's discovery. (Michael I. Schiller for Reveal)
