China Warns Against Excessive Gift Giving

Published September 8, 2015 at 6:54 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. China has issued a warning about moon cakes. Those sweet, round pastries are traditionally exchanged during a big autumn festival there. But China's ongoing crackdown on corruption has targeted excessive gift-giving. Apparently giving too many moon cakes falls into that category. So the media has been directed to avoid adds which use, quote, "extravagant wording" to sell the pastries. Guess that would be the dark side of the moon cakes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

