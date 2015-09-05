Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fresh Air Weekend: Jonathan Franzen; The History Of The Autism Spectrum

Fresh Air
Published September 5, 2015 at 9:03 AM EDT
Jonathan Franzen is also the author of <em>Freedom</em> and the essay collection <em>How To Be Alone</em>.
Jonathan Franzen is also the author of <em>Freedom</em> and the essay collection <em>How To Be Alone</em>.

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jonathan Franzen On Writing: It's An 'Escape From Everything':The author of The Corrections and the new novel Puritylikens writing to losing himself in a dream. "When it's really going well ... you're in a fantasy land and feeling no pain," he says.

'NeuroTribes' Examines The History — And Myths — Of The Autism Spectrum:Steve Silberman talks about how Nazi extermination plans and a discredited scientific paper about childhood vaccines shaped our current understanding of autism.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Jonathan Franzen On Writing: It's An 'Escape From Everything'

'NeuroTribes' Examines The History — And Myths — Of The Autism Spectrum

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.