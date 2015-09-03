Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Is Private Investment In Public Housing Good For Baltimore?

Published September 3, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
A group of friends sit in front of Bel Park Towers in Park Heights. Many of the folks in this picture spent a lot of time telling me about their concerns and the conditions of their building. (Jonna McKone/ WYPR)
A group of friends sit in front of Bel Park Towers in Park Heights. Many of the folks in this picture spent a lot of time telling me about their concerns and the conditions of their building. (Jonna McKone/ WYPR)

A new program that allows allows real estate companies to buy a share of public housing buildings is causing controversy in Baltimore.

Some say the Rental Assistance Demonstration program frees up needed funding for affordable housing programs, but others worry that the program shows a cutback on government commitment to public housing and leans too heavily on the private sector.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jonna McKone of WYPR in Baltimore explains the story of public housing’s future and past.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.