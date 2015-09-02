Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why Is There An Extra Point In Football, And Do We Need It?

By Frank Deford
Published September 2, 2015 at 4:56 AM EDT
Kicker Chandler Catanzaro of the Arizona Cardinals kicks an extra point against the Kansas City Chiefs during a pre-season NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 15 in Glendale, Ariz.
Kicker Chandler Catanzaro of the Arizona Cardinals kicks an extra point against the Kansas City Chiefs during a pre-season NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 15 in Glendale, Ariz.

On Wednesday, in honor of footballs that are inflated, we must discuss extra points. The NFL is monkeying around with the extra point again. You think it should? Do you have a better idea? Do we even need an extra point? Why do we have an extra point?

Well, the extra point is vestigial, a leftover from the good old 19th century days when football had identity problems and couldn't decide whether or not it was rugby. Or something. At that point, in fact, what was sort of the extra point counted more than the touchdown itself.

But when we leave the 19th century, we find that kicking the extra point has been an absolute piece of cake for many decades now.

Earn some extra points and click on the audio to hear Frank Deford's take on this issue.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsMorning Edition
Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida. Remembrances of Frank's life and work can be found inAll Things Considered, Morning Edition,and on NPR.org.
See stories by Frank Deford