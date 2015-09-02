Technologies And Philosophies Changing The Workplace

How much are you working when you’re at work? That’s the question increasingly on the minds of employers, especially ones in Silicon Valley.

The New York Times exposé on Amazon painted a portrait – one that Amazon refutes – of a harsh workplace where employees are measured by algorithms and anonymous peer reviews.

Elsewhere, some employers are starting to use technologies that can track their workers. And some companies, like Netflix, are pushing workplace philosophies that value results, and not hard work.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Steve Henn of NPR for a look at the many ways the workplace is changing.

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Planet Money episode: Hard Work Is Irrelevant

Guest

Steve Henn, technology correspondent for NPR. He tweets @HennsEggs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.