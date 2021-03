Companies and brand names sometimes contain an intentionally misspelled word, and this is known as "sensational" spelling. For example, the word "Blue" in "Blu-ray" purposely leaves out the 'e.' Host Ophira Eisenberg leads a husband-and-wife pair of contestants through a round full of these types of words, in what we could call a 'misspelling-bee.'

