Adam Rapoport: Good Eggs, Bad Apples

Published September 12, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT
"I don't want a waiter to lecture me, and have to explain to me how to eat something. It's like, 'Dude, stop.'" <em>Bon AppÃ©tit</em> magazine editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport.
Do I really want moss on my plate?

Adam Rapoport knows good food when he tastes it. As the editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit magazine, it's his job to track trends in the culinary world, eat at the finest restaurants and debunk the myth that "foodie" is a complimentary term for the world's gourmands. It's also necessary to be opinionated. Rapoport has strong feelings about what he loves (Italian food, simply cooked), hates (pontificating about wine), and feels absolutely wrathful toward (the website Yelp).

With the latter in mind, we challenged Rapoport to an Ask Me Another game in which he had to identify major restaurant chains based on their real-life Yelp reviews. For an extra dash of competition, we brought back Major League Eating's Eric "Badlands" Booker, a professional competitive eater, to play as Rapoport's opponent.

This episode originally aired on September 12, 2013.

In the video below, Adam flexes his skills in the kitchen and teaches you how to whip up some Ligurian pesto.

