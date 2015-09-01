Solitary Confinement Rules To Be Changed In California

Lawyers representing thousands of inmates who have been held in small, windowless rooms say they’ve reached a settlement with the state of California to end the practice of extreme long-term isolation. Michael Montgomery talks with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins about the history of solitary confinement in California and what is going to change.

Guest

Michael Montgomery, reporter for “Reveal” from the Center for Investigative Reporting. He tweets @MichaelMontCIR.

