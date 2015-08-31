Should Taxpayers Receive More Mining Royalties From Coal Companies?

As part of a series of listening sessions across the country, representatives from the Bureau of Land Management recently came to Gillette, Wyoming, to meet with residents about the agency’s federal coal program.

The BLM says it wants to modernize the program to ensure American taxpayers receive a fair return on mining on federal lands. A reformed program will be an additional blow to the coal industry, already struggling with declining production and restrictive regulations.

From Here & Now contributor Inside Energy, Leigh Paterson was at the session and has our story.

