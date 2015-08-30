Bringing The World Home To You

NASA Scientists Simulate A Year On Mars — On Hawaii

Published August 30, 2015 at 8:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A year in Hawaii may sound like a dream come true, but don't be jealous of the NASA scientists who started a year-long rotation there Friday. Their mission will allow for no lounging on Waikiki or sipping of Mai Tais. The NASA team has hunkered down in a special dome near a volcano to simulate what it would be like to live on Mars. They can leave the dome from time to time, but sadly not to catch some rays because they have to wear spacesuits. And while tourists nearby may be enjoying luau spreads of fresh seafood and pork, the NASA crew will dine on delicacies like powdered cheese and cans of tuna. Hopefully, NASA protocols allow for hot sauce. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.