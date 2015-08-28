Bringing The World Home To You

Segway-Riding Cameraman Knocks Over Sprinter Usain Bolt

Published August 28, 2015 at 6:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sprinter Usain Bolt can beat just about anybody, except a man on a Segway scooter. Bolt outran American Justin Gatlin in the 200-meter World Championship. But then a cameraman riding a Segway lost control and crashed into him. Bolt was knocked down. He later joked that his rival, Gatlin, must have paid the cameraman to do that. Gatlin replied that if that was true, quote, "I want my money back. He didn't complete the job." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition