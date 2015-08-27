New Hampshire Rape Trial Exposes Alleged 'Hook-Up' Tradition

A former student at St. Paul’s School, an elite New Hampshire prep school, is on trial for allegedly raping a freshman girl two days before graduation in 2014. The alleged assault is suspected to be part of a longstanding hook-up tradition at the Concord, New Hampshire, boarding school. Paige Sutherland from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

Paige Sutherland, reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio. She tweets @psutherlandNHPR.

