Residency Programs For Nurse Practitioners Becoming More Common

Faced with a shortage of primary care doctors, more and more clinics are relying on nurse practitioners to fill the gap. But that creates another gap, in the level of training providers bring to the job.

As Rowan Moore Gerety of Northwest Public Radio reports, residency programs, once reserved for physicians, are popping up for nurse practitioners as well.

Reporter

Rowan Moore Gerety, reporter for Northwest Public Radio. He tweets @rowanmg.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.