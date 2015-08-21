Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

As Nation Remembers Katrina, Mississippi Gulf Feels Forgotten

Published August 21, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
The small town of Waveland, near the Louisiana border, was one of the places hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi. (Evelina Burnett)
The small town of Waveland, near the Louisiana border, was one of the places hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi. (Evelina Burnett)

As the nation approaches the 10-year anniversary of the destruction from Hurricane Katrina, it’s worth remembering that while New Orleans felt the eye of the storm, Katrina also left 238 people dead in Mississippi, and destroyed 230,000 homes in that state.

How did the Mississippi Gulf Coast recover after such devastation, and what lingering issues still remain? Evelina Burnett of Mississippi Public Broadcasting discusses this with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.