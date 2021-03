The debate rages on: Is breakfast the most important meal of your day, or can you skip it without dire consequences? NPR food and nutrition correspondent Allison Aubrey explains that the answer isn’t simple. Although most people do report eating breakfast, the health benefits depend on what you eat and who you are. She discusses the research with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins.

Guest

Allison Aubrey, correspondent for NPR, covering food and nutrition. She tweets @AubreyNPRFood.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.