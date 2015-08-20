Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Des Moines Makes The List

Published August 20, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
The Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines' Western Gateway Park plays host to the Des Moines Arts Festival. (Dsmspence/Wikimedia Commons)
The Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines' Western Gateway Park plays host to the Des Moines Arts Festival. (Dsmspence/Wikimedia Commons)

It seems like every time you log onto Facebook someone has shared a link to one of those lists that rank cities in categories. “The 10 Happiest Cities for Young Professionals” or “America’s Best Cities for Barbecue.” Why are these lists so popular? And more importantly, what’s their impact? Iowa Public Radio’s Sarah Boden went in search of answers.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.