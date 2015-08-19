Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Session: From New Zealand Country To The Poetic Musings Of The Netherlands

Published August 19, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Marlon Williams is a singer-songwriter from Lyttelton, New Zealand. (Facebook)

KCRW DJ Chris Douridas joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share some new summer music. There’s a bit of country and bluegrass with Pokey LaFarge and the Kiwi singer Marlon Williams. There are also some deep electro tracks with Maximum Balloon and the Flemish group Waar is Ken?


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Chris Douridas’ Playlist

Marlon Williams, “Hello, Miss Lonesome”

Kurt Vile, “Pretty Pimpin'”

Maximum Balloon, “Let It Grow” feat. Karen O + Tunde Adebimpe

Pokey LaFarge, “Goodbye, Barcelona”

Waar is Ken? “Woordenstroom”

