DJ Session: From New Zealand Country To The Poetic Musings Of The Netherlands

KCRW DJ Chris Douridas joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share some new summer music. There’s a bit of country and bluegrass with Pokey LaFarge and the Kiwi singer Marlon Williams. There are also some deep electro tracks with Maximum Balloon and the Flemish group Waar is Ken?



Chris Douridas’ Playlist

Marlon Williams, “Hello, Miss Lonesome”

Kurt Vile, “Pretty Pimpin'”

Maximum Balloon, “Let It Grow” feat. Karen O + Tunde Adebimpe

Pokey LaFarge, “Goodbye, Barcelona”

Waar is Ken? “Woordenstroom”

Chris Douridas, host and DJ at KCRW. He tweets @chrisdouridas.

