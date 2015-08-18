Lily Tomlin At 75: The Actress Discusses Great Roles, Old Cars And Coming Out

The star of the film Grandma and the Netflix series Grace and Frankie married her partner of 42 years, Jane Wagner, in 2013. She spoke with Fresh Air about being more open about her sexuality.

"I've been out for ... 10 or 11 or 12 years or something. I mean, finally somebody printed it. ... [If asked about her sexuality during a 1989 interview with Terry Gross] I probably would have said something like, um ... 'yes, I am.' I couldn't have lied — it would have been too diminishing to lie."

Use the player above to listen to the full interview, in which Tomlin discusses playing male characters, her culture shock visiting Kentucky relatives as a child, and her productive acting career as an older woman.

