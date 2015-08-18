College Student Opts For Solar-Powered House Over Dorm Room

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. College students are moving into dorms this month - not Rob Dunn. The senior at Green Mountain College in Vermont will be in his 96-square-foot solar-powered house. Dunn told The Rutland Herald he wanted to save money. Building the house brought a one-time cost of $3,000 - room and board at the school, 11,000 a year. Dunn uses clay and sand for insulation. He says this is the most raw experience he has ever had, echoing what some say about college itself. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.