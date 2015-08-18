Canadian Election Campaign Is In Full Swing

The candidates in this fall’s election in Canada are running hard as the vote approaches in October. Prime Minister Stephen Harper leads the Conservative Party, but he has been hurt by a Canadian economy suffering from low global commodity prices.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with David Common, network host for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, about the campaigning in Canada and the upcoming vote.

Guest

David Common, host of the CBC program “World Report” in Toronto. He tweets @davidcommon.

