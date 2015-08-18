Bringing The World Home To You

Canadian Election Campaign Is In Full Swing

Published August 18, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Supporters of Canada's main federal parties rally outside the site of the first leader's debate in Toronto, Canada, on August 6, 2015. The federal election is set for October 19, 2015. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)
Supporters of Canada's main federal parties rally outside the site of the first leader's debate in Toronto, Canada, on August 6, 2015. The federal election is set for October 19, 2015. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)

The candidates in this fall’s election in Canada are running hard as the vote approaches in October. Prime Minister Stephen Harper leads the Conservative Party, but he has been hurt by a Canadian economy suffering from low global commodity prices.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with David Common, network host for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, about the campaigning in Canada and the upcoming vote.

Guest

