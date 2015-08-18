Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Cardboard Canoe Regatta For Girls In Science

Published August 18, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT

You might wonder how cardboard boxes, duct tape and a swimming pool can solve a problem that has stumped researchers for years. That problem is how to get more women working in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM for short.

Some think the answer lies in giving girls hands-on projects that spark their curiosity and prepare them for not only advanced science courses in school, but also a STEM career. That's where the tape, cardboard and pool come in.

This cardboard boat regatta was the final challenge in a weeklong intensive STEM summer camp at Rice University's Institute for Biosciences and Bioengineering. The camp is part of the university’s Girls STEM Initiative. Laura Isensee from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media explains.

  • Read more via Houston Public Media

  • Learn more about Rice University’s Girls STEM Initiative

    • Dozens of teenage girls from Chavez High School built cardboard boats for a regatta. (Houston Public Media)
    /
    /
    Dozens of teenage girls from Chavez High School built cardboard boats for a regatta. (Houston Public Media)

    [Youtube]

    Reporter

  • Laura Isensee, reporter for Houston Public Media. She tweets @lauraisensee.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.