Prediction

Now, this week, Hillary Clinton finally agreed to hand over her email server to the Justice Department. So we're going to ask our panelists to predict what they will find on it.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Monica, honey, I know. I know he's still dreamy. But I got over him, and so can you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: This thread will be in Hillary Clinton's emails. Dear Donald, I don't want to go to your wedding. Does that make me a loser? Yes. I'll be there.

SAGAL: And Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: Fifty-three fundraising emails from the widows is of Nigerian princes and reams of really hot shirtless Putin porn.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if they find any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if they find any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Paula Poundstone, Mr. Charlie Pierce.