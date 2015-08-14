Bringing The World Home To You

One Man's Story Of Texting While Driving

Published August 14, 2015 at 1:42 PM EDT

MTV is featuring the story of Reggie Shaw, who was 19 years old when he driving his truck and sent a text to his girlfriend. His truck crossed the road’s center line, hitting an oncoming car. The two men inside were killed.

Shaw’s story is being told in a series currently running on MTV called “One Bad Choice.” We are re-airing a conversation between Reggie and Here & Now’s Robin Young six years after his accident about his work to change Utah’s laws on texting and driving.


Guest

  • Reggie Shaw, advocate against distracted driving. He tweets @shaw_reggie.

