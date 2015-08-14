McDonald's Plans To Close More Restaurants Than It Opens This Year
This week, McDonald’s announced that it’s planning to close more restaurants that it’s opening in the United States this year. It’s the first time in 40 years that the fast-food chain has scaled back like this.
McDonald’s has been struggling to lift itself from its worst sales slump in more than a decade. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Michael Regan of Bloomberg News about the announcement.
Guest
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.