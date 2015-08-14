Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

McDonald's Plans To Close More Restaurants Than It Opens This Year

Published August 14, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
For the first time in 40 years, McDonald's will close more locations this year than it opens. (Mike Mozart/Flickr)
For the first time in 40 years, McDonald's will close more locations this year than it opens. (Mike Mozart/Flickr)

This week, McDonald’s announced that it’s planning to close more restaurants that it’s opening in the United States this year. It’s the first time in 40 years that the fast-food chain has scaled back like this.

McDonald’s has been struggling to lift itself from its worst sales slump in more than a decade. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Michael Regan of Bloomberg News about the announcement.

Guest

  • Michael Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.