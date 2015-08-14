Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

GPS Locates True Greenwich Meridian Line

Published August 14, 2015 at 7:15 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. For years, visitors have stood on the stainless steel Greenwich Meridian Line thinking they were standing on the exact middle point between east and west. But they were wrong. Scientists say that's because the astronomers who calculated the line didn't take into account distortions caused by gravity. When GPS arrived 30 years ago, the real prime meridian was revealed. It's 334 feet to the east, and it's currently marked by a trashcan. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition