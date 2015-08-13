Bringing The World Home To You

Courtroom Artist Criticized For Tom Brady Sketch

Published August 13, 2015 at 6:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Tom Brady was in federal court. The New England Patriots quarterback is challenging his Deflategate suspension that would have him miss four games. Bad week for Brady? Well, worse for the courtroom artist. One critic on Twitter said Jane Rosenberg created, quote, "the worst sketch of Tom Brady ever." Rosenberg told boston.com she thinks this outrage over the sketch is pretty funny. She also said, quote, " Tell Tom Brady, I'm sorry I didn't make him pretty enough. He's very pretty." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition