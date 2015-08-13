Bringing The World Home To You

Arian Foster Is The Anti-Tim Tebow

Published August 13, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Houston Texans running back Arian Foster is being called "the anti-Tim Tebow" after saying he is an atheist. (Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Houston Texans running back Arian Foster is being called "the anti-Tim Tebow" after saying he is an atheist. (Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Houston Texas running back says in a magazine article that he doesn’t believe in God, becoming the NFL’s only spokesman for atheism.

His brother Abdul called him “the anti-Tim Tebow,” a comparison to the quarterback who became famous for his outspoken religious views, often kneeling in prayer on the field.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson asks our sports analyst, Mike Pesca, why this matters and how it’s reverberating in the NFL.

