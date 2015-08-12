Bringing The World Home To You

Oil Prices Are Still Down, But Are Prices Dropping At The Pump?

Published August 12, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

Gas prices are low, but are they low enough?

Oil is down to a six-year low of $43 per barrel, so why aren’t gas prices dirt cheap? And how will these prices translate to the airline industry?

Marilyn Geewax, NPR’s senior business editor, speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about where gas prices are going.

