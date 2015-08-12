Oil Prices Are Still Down, But Are Prices Dropping At The Pump?
Gas prices are low, but are they low enough?
Oil is down to a six-year low of $43 per barrel, so why aren’t gas prices dirt cheap? And how will these prices translate to the airline industry?
Marilyn Geewax, NPR’s senior business editor, speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about where gas prices are going.
Guest
- Marilyn Geewax, NPR senior business editor. She tweets @geewaxnpr.
