Is Decriminalization The Best Way To Help Prostitutes? Amnesty International Thinks So

Despite intense lobbying by human rights groups, Amnesty International has voted to support the decriminalization of the sex trade.

The group says the policy is based on the idea that sex between consenting adults should not be subject to state interference. They believe it is the best way to protect sex workers and will help make their lives safer.

But some high-profile women’s groups have protested the move, saying the only ones who will benefit from decriminalization are pimps and johns. Journalist Julie Bindel joins Here & Now’s Robin Young from London to discuss the significance of Amnesty’s vote.

Guest

Julie Bindel, London-based journalist and feminist activist. She tweets @bindelj.

/ / Amnesty International says decriminalizing prostitution would benefit sex workers, but women's groups say the only benefit would be for pimps and johns. (Michel G./Flickr)