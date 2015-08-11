The War Comes Home For Baby Boomer Veterans

The Vietnam War ended decades ago. Veterans from that conflict are now in their 60’s, and starting to retire. And with retirement, for some, there’s a troubling realization that they have deep wounds from the war that have never healed because they’ve never been dealt with.

New research shows that hundreds of thousands of Vietnam vets are still suffering from the traumatic after effects of war. Jimmy Jenkins from Here & Now’s contributor, KJZZ in Phoenix reports.

Jimmy Jenkins, senior producer with KJZZ. He tweets @newsjunkyjimmy.

