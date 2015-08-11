Phoenix Hopes To Become Hub Of Waste Innovation

Phoenix, Arizona, has been called the world’s least sustainable city. But the city is on a mission to change that in at least one area: garbage.

City leaders have set a goal of reducing the amount of trash sent to city landfills by 40 percent over the next five years. And they also hope to become leaders in waste innovation.

Phoenix city manager Ed Zuercher talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about changing the ways of waste.

Ed Zuercher, Phoenix city manager. He tweets @CityofPhoenixAZ.

