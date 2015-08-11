Bringing The World Home To You

Phoenix Hopes To Become Hub Of Waste Innovation

Published August 11, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Phoenix's future waste innovation hub will be located near its recycling facility. (City of Phoenix)
Phoenix, Arizona, has been called the world’s least sustainable city. But the city is on a mission to change that in at least one area: garbage.

City leaders have set a goal of reducing the amount of trash sent to city landfills by 40 percent over the next five years. And they also hope to become leaders in waste innovation.

Phoenix city manager Ed Zuercher talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about changing the ways of waste.

Guest

