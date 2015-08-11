Global Markets Stressed After China Devalues Currency

China devalued its currency on Tuesday, surprising global investors and worrying economists. The move was the most significant devaluation to the yuan since 1994 and the Chinese currency proceeded to drop nearly two percent in trading against the U.S. dollar.

Similarly, stock markets around the world tumbled, as investors worried about what a weaker Chinese currency means about the country’s struggling economy and global growth. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Financial Times senior investment correspondent John Authers to discuss the significance of China devaluing the yuan.

Guest

John Authers, Financial Times senior investment correspondent. He tweets @johnauthers.

