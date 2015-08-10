Bringing The World Home To You

What's Showing In Iowa And New Hampshire?

Published August 10, 2015 at 1:29 PM EDT

With six months left until the Iowa caucuses, urgency is starting to creep up on candidates for both parties to gain ground. In today’s political world, that means a flurry of political ads.

Here & Now’s media analyst John Carroll talks with Robin Young about the ads the candidates have released for the early primary states, and what they show about their respective strategies going forward.

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

