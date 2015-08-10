In 'Egg And Spoon,' Gregory Maguire Re-Imagines Pre-Revolutionary Russia

Gregory Maguire is known for re-imagining classic tales, for example in his “Wicked Years” books he put his spin on L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz.” For “Egg and Spoon” he explores pre-revolutionary Russia, incorporating magical figures from tales he read in his childhood.

But as longtime Maguire fans know, he often weaves in modern elements in his storytelling: his version of the Russian witch Baba Yaga eats Cheerios and talks like a borscht belt comedienne, which, as Gregory Maguire tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, helps to show young readers that she exists “outside of time and is really magical.”

“Egg and Spoon” came out in paperback this month, and today we revisit our conversation with Gregory Maguire from last September.

Guest

Gregory Maguire, author of “Egg and Spoon,” and the “Wicked” books.

