The Smart Watch That Looks Best Paired With A 'Borrowed' Super Bowl Ring

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Russian company has finally given us the Apple Watch we've all been waiting for, a gold-plated tribute to President Vladimir Putin. The $3,000 watch features the president's signature and also the Moscow skyline. It comes from the same company that brought us the gold Putin iPhone case. Remember the guy from the DirecTV commercial who's on the couch with his pet miniature giraffe? I bet he's first in line.

(SOUNDBITE OF DIRECTV AD)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Opulence, I has it. I like the best.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.