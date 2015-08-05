Bringing The World Home To You

Villainous Scheme Makes Dozens A Few Minutes Late

Published August 5, 2015 at 6:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Minions - those yellow guys from the "Despicable Me" movies - are known for causing all kinds of trouble on the big screen, but one wreaked some real-life havoc in Dublin, Ireland earlier this week. A 40-foot inflatable minion blew off its anchoring and bounced into the street. The renegade float only caused a minor traffic jam, but a city official tweeted that while the incident may seem hilarious, it was a, quote, "despicable breach of health and safety." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition