SEC To Approve Dodd-Frank Pay Gap Rules

It will soon be easier for millions of Americans to compare their paycheck to the CEO’s.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is slated to finalize a rule to make companies disclose the pay gap between CEOs and regular employees. It’s part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and it comes after years of debate on the topic.

Ali Velshi of Al Jazeera America joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the rule, how it will work and why it took so long to finalize.

Guest

