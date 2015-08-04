Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Italian Crime Bosses' Coded Notes Get Them Busted

Published August 4, 2015 at 7:04 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

It would be hard to tap this form of communication - pizzini - scraps of paper containing coded messages. One mafia boss on the lam for two decades kept his Sicilian operation going with pizzini, like the sheep need shearing, and, I've put the ricotta cheese aside for you. But there might have been a rat among the sheep. This week, Italian police arrested 11 Mafioso after intercepting pizzini. Several over 70 - obviously haven't heard of Twitter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition