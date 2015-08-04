Bringing The World Home To You

Airlines Take Stand Against Carrying Big-Game Trophies

Published August 4, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
American is joining other airlines in banning big-game transport. (Curimedia/Flickr)
American Airlines is the latest to ban the transportation of big-game trophies on its flights. The industry is responding to outrage over the killing of Cecil, the popular African lion killed by an American hunter, in Zimbabwe. Delta Airlines announced its ban Monday, while Air France, KLM and Quantas issued bans last week.

Jason Bellini, from The Wall Street Journal, joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss.

