Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Average Car In The U.S. Is 11.5 Years Old

Published August 3, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
A 2004 Toyota Camry ranked no. 3 for best-selling vehicle in 2004, and the Toyota Camry is still America's best-selling car. (long-mai/Flickr)
A 2004 Toyota Camry ranked no. 3 for best-selling vehicle in 2004, and the Toyota Camry is still America's best-selling car. (long-mai/Flickr)

A new automotive survey from the research organization IHS says that the the average car on the road is 11.5 years old. But automotive sales numbers for July are higher than estimates and some car makers are beating their sales from last year.

Is the auto industry contradicting itself?

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Paul Eisenstein, publisher of The Detroit Bureau, an online automotive publication to talk about the aging U.S. automobile.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.