Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Personal Injury Lawyer Stars In Toddler's Birthday Party

Published August 3, 2015 at 7:26 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We know it's hard to choose the theme for a kid's birthday party, Spiderman, maybe trains, or maybe Morris Bart, personal injury lawyer.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

MORRIS BART: I represent people injured by no fault of their own.

GREENE: A 2-year-old in Louisiana named Grayson perks up whenever this commercial comes on, so his parents threw him a Morris Bart birthday party, complete with Morris Bart's face on a cake and also a T-shirt. Morris Bart, sadly, could not come, but his office did send an 8-by-10 portrait. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition