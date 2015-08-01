Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who is going to out-Trump Trump at next week's debate? What are they going to do, Brian Babylon?

BRIAN BABYLON: I'm going to go with Cobra Commander from "G.I. Joe." He's always up to no good.

SAGAL: From Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Chris Christie will flip the kiddie table like a real housewife of New Jersey.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MAURICE ROCCA: After Dennis Rodman delivers his nominating speech of Trump at the Republican National Convention, El Chapo will swoop in and kidnap both of them before the two are daringly rescued by none other than Kim Jong-un, who will become the 18th GOP nominee.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks to Faith Salie, Brian Babylon and Mo Rocca. Thank to Donna LaPietra and the Millennium Park Foundation. Thanks to the as many as 15,000 people who came out to see us here in the most beautiful park in the most beautiful city in America.

SAGAL: You are the best.

