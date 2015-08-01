Fresh Air Weekend: 'Call Me Lucky'; 'The End of the Tour'; Training Dogs For Film

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Call Me Lucky': A Documentary Of Friendship, Childhood Abuse And Survival: Barry Crimmins mentored Bobcat Goldthwait when they were up-and-coming comics in the '80s. A film directed by Goldthwait details their relationship — and the sexual abuse Crimmins suffered as a child.

'The End of the Tour' Offers A Hint Of David Foster Wallace's Inner Struggle: A new film revisits a five-day interview that took place between writer David Foster Wallace and a reporter for Rolling Stone in 1996. Critic David Edelstein calls it a "very good movie."

A Hollywood Animal Trainer's Secrets For Getting Dogs To Act On Cue:Teresa Ann Miller often works with furry performers, but the Hungarian film White Godwas especially challenging. "The dogs just thought it was a party," she says of the film's dog-pack scene.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

