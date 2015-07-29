Bringing The World Home To You

Microsoft Quietly Launches Windows 10

Published July 29, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Visitors try out Windows 10, the latest operating system from US software giant Microsoft, during a launch event in Seoul on July 29, 2015. ( Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)
Visitors try out Windows 10, the latest operating system from US software giant Microsoft, during a launch event in Seoul on July 29, 2015. ( Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)

Microsoft is launching Windows 10 today without the usual midnight sales parties and marketing campaigns.

The company is hoping that users are happier with Windows 10, after Windows 8 was widely criticized when it was released in 2012. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at what Windows 10 means for Microsoft with CNN’s Maggie Lake.

