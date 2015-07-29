It's Summer But There Is Still Snow In Buffalo, N.Y.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here we are almost in August, and there's still snow on the ground in Buffalo. It's left over from Snow-vember, the name for a massive snowstorm last fall. Trucks that piled the streets dumped two mountains of snow in an abandoned lot near the train station. And the snow is still there, still slowly melting and covered in dirt. Who knows? Centuries from now, archaeologists may discover those mysterious mounds and wonder what was buried inside. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.