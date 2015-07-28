Bringing The World Home To You

The Benefits Of State-Of-The-Art Airports

Published July 28, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Passengers maneuver through one of the cramped hallways at New York's LaGuardia Airport. Often ranked in customer satisfaction surveys as the worst airports in America, New York. (Frank Eltman/AP Photo)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a $4 billion plan yesterday to completely rebuild LaGuardia Airport.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mitchell Moss about the role airports play in a region’s economy, and why it matters to have a state-of-the-art airport in a city. Moss is director of the Rudin Center for Transportation and Policy Management at NYU.

