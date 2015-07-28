The Benefits Of State-Of-The-Art Airports
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a $4 billion plan yesterday to completely rebuild LaGuardia Airport.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mitchell Moss about the role airports play in a region’s economy, and why it matters to have a state-of-the-art airport in a city. Moss is director of the Rudin Center for Transportation and Policy Management at NYU.
Guest
- Mitchell Moss, director of the Rudin Center for Transportation and Policy Management at NYU. He tweets @mossmitchell.
