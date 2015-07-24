Bringing The World Home To You

Trapped Under A Car, A Women Is Saved By A Crowd

Published July 24, 2015 at 5:27 AM EDT

A motorcyclist in Dallas crashed into a car and the rider ended up trapped under the car.

Emergency personnel tried to use a jack to lift the vehicle, but it failed. And it was taking too long to bring heavier equipment.

So a crowd of emergency responders and passers-by lifted the vehicle by hand.

Police have now released video, in which the woman is pulled out from under the car with no serious injuries.

