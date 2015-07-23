Wind, Dry Ground Fueling Wildfire In Washington State

A wildfire sweeping through Glacier National Park in Montana is prompting more evacuations. Officials are clearing the small community of St. Mary, at the park’s eastern entrance. The fire has burned through more than six square miles.

Another wildfire has charred six square miles in Northern California, prompting evacuations about 30 miles north of Napa. And about a thousand firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze 10 miles east of Walla Walla, Washington. It’s only about 5 percent contained.

Wind and dry ground let the Blue Creek Fire Spread over more than 5,000 acres. The fire, which started Monday, was human caused and is under investigation. Anna King from Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports.

Reporter

Anna King, reporter for the Northwest News Network. She tweets @AnnaKingN3.

